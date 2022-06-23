Bari dedicates success to late mother

Rated the fittest player in the Fijiana 7s squad, Verenaisi Bari dedicates her success to her late mother who has been her biggest motivator.

Bari reached level 19.7 in the Yo-yo test during the Fijiana fitness test, impressing Coach Saiasi Fuli and has earned her place in the squad for the Oceania 7s this weekend.

Rugby has been the closest thing that reminds the 22-year-old of her late mother.

She says her mother was the reason to follow rugby.

“It has always been my dream to become a rugby player because when I was a little girl, I would always play with my brothers because I only lived with my mother and that’s why I loved to play rugby”

The Moala, Nadi native says she has been through a lot but the support of her family and players in the team has played a huge role in her little achievements.

“Especially me, I didn’t know some parts of playing rugby, the basics like passing and all and playing with Olympic players, it gives me strength and courage and they always encourage me not to give up and learning things from the girls, especially them”

Fiji will have two women’s sides for the Oceania 7s which kicks off tomorrow.

Saiasi Fuli has named a Fijiana and Fijiana Selection for the tournament.