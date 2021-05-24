Barbarians win it all

The Fiji Barbarians side has won the FRU Mini 7s tournament beating New Zealand 17-10 in their last game.

It was an exciting match from both sides despite the heavy downpour that continued to belt Lautoka.

The All Black’s 7s team drew first blood through Brady Rush however Fiji replied with a converted try to Iowane Teba.

Amanaki Nicole increased the visitor’s lead in the second half but it was all Fiji after that.

The Barbarians scored two tries to Vuiviwa Naduvalo and Waisea Nacuqu as they capped a wonderful performance winning all their 6 games.