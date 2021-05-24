Fiji 7s player Waisea Nacuqu was on fire during their last game against the All Black’s 7s team, scoring 2 tries as they thrashed the visitors 22-10.

The win sees the Barbarians unbeaten after day 1 of the FRU Mini 7s tournament at Churchill Park.

Fiji started strongly through Elia Canakaivata and a minute after Nacuqu showcased his brilliant individual play through a kick and chase to score under the sticks.

He converted his own try as they led 12-nil.

The Barbarians who were again on attack and threatening to score a try, made an error just a few meters from the try line and All Blacks 7s player Moses Leo pounced on it to run an end to end try.

The visitors trailed 5-12 during the break.

In the second half Nacuqu scored another try before Manieli Maisamoa got on the scoring sheet to increase their lead 22-5.

Sam Dickson pulled one back for NZ however the brave defence by Fiji ensured they finished day 1 on a high.