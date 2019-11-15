Barbarians and England clash cancelled

The Fijian players in the Barbarians squad will not have a chance to face England tomorrow.

This is after the match at Twickenham has been called off after 12 Barbarians players were stood down for breaking Covid rules.

According to the BBC, the players left their hotel bubble – contrary to team protocols – to have dinner at a London restaurant.

During its investigation, the Rugby Football Union said it discovered another breach where players left the hotel without permission.

Former England captain Chris Robshaw is among the players who have apologised.

There are seven Fijian players in the Barbarians squad including Haereti Hetet, Samuela Tawake, Rusiate Nasove, Manueli Ratuniyarawa, Tevita Ikanivere, Simione Kuruvoli, and Serupepeli Vularika.

Out of the seven, only Nasove will return home while the rest will head to the Flying Fijians camp in France to prepare for the Autumn Nations Cup.