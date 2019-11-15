Barbarian finishes third as Rasaku shines again

FDS Barbarian Brothers has finished third in 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The Jerry Tuwai captained side defeated Police Blue 26-7 in the third-place playoff.

Kaminieli Rasaku proved why Gareth Baber included him in the national squad as he mesmerized the fans at the ANZ Stadium with his brilliance.

The youngster beat defenders with ease on one on one situations.

Rasaku, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Taniela Sadrugu and Apisai Lomani grabbed a try each as they finished third with $2500 prize money.

The Barbarian Brothers beat Police Blue 14-7 in pool play yesterday.

Looking at other results, Army Green defeated Ratu Filise 20-5 in the Shield final.

Uluinakau won the Bowl final beating Eastern Saints 12-5 while Raiwasa Taveuni took out the Plate title following their 12-5 win over Wardens Gold.