Rugby

Baptism of fire for young Rewa brigade

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 7:24 am

It will be a baptism of fire for a young Rewa side when it faces Namosi in round two of the Skipper Cup today.

The side had to regroup this season with 95% of the players coming in for the first time and a number of its senior players switching codes, some moved to other teams while others left due to employment opportunities.

Secretary Petero Kaveni says they’ve uncovered their weaknesses in the scrum and line-out in their loss against Northland last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the team and the coaching team have worked tirelessly on this throughout the week and improvements are expected to be made today.

Kaveni says they know how physical the Namosi team can be.

“Namosi is a champion team on its own and they were the holders of the Farebrother in the previous season. They’ve got a lot of prominent names and we’ll go in as underdogs on Saturday as we have a lot of respect for them.”

Rewa travels to Thompson Park where it meets Namosi at 3pm.

In other matches, Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Naluwai Ground, Suva faces Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park ground two while Nadi meets Northland at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Nadi/Northland match on FBC Sports on Walesi.

