Ball retention key for Tailevu

Ball retention will be key for the Tailevu rugby side in its Skipper Cup clash with Naitasiri tomorrow.

Tailevu had a tough start in the competition going down to Namosi, Nadroga and Suva in rounds one, three and four.

They managed to edge Lautoka 26-17 in round two and a 16-all draw with Yasawa last Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Back-line coach and former Flying Fijians speedster Timoci Nagusa says one factor affecting their performance is the loss of possession.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for Tailevu since the beginning of Skipper Cup this season. There are so many things that the Tailevu team has been working on. A few areas that we have been working on is our set-pieces and ball retention that is our focus that we need to brush up on.”

Tailevu will face Naitasiri tomorrow at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and also listen to the live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Other games tomorrow at 3pm will see Suva taking on Lautoka at Churchill Park and Nadroga hosts Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Round six of the Skipper Cup starts today with Nadi hosting Namosi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.