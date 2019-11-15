Ball retention a critical subject for Fiji 7s team

Ball possession has been a critical subject for the Fiji Airways national side in LA sevens tournament.

Captain Ratu Meli Derenalagi has recognized the work that needs to be done for a successful game against their opponents.

“The main thing for us is to win the ball, and when we win the ball, we can play our sevens game, Fijians sevens style of game. So the message from the team, from our coach is just to come out here and win the ball so we can play our own type of sevens game”.

The Fiji 7s side lost to South Africa 24-29 in extra time in a pulsating final yesterday but has advanced their standing in the World Series points table to third place.

The team now heads to Canada for the Vancouver Sevens this weekend where they are pooled with France, Canada and Wales.