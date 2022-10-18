Balance rugby and education: Bai

Seremaia Bai.

Former Flying Fijians fly-half Seremaia Bai is urging children they need to find a balance between rugby and their education.

Bai knows that not all who pursue a rugby career path will become professional players.

The Rugby Academy of Fiji Director has been creating development programs to cater to this mentality shift.

Bai says the programs like the Milo Tag Rugby festival last week has the potential to reduce the youth unemployment rate as there’s always an alternative plan for those who don’t make the cut.

“The amount of talent in Fiji is amazing to see but do remember there’s only 2% who will make it so we cater for the 98%, to get an education, to value people and to be good people and even get a business or something.”

More than 500 children from the grassroots community in Ba attended the tag festival over the weekend to enhance their rugby skills.