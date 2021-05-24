Home

Rugby

Baker reaches 50th series outing

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 22, 2022 12:58 pm
Perry Baker [Source: ESPN]

United States of America’s Perry Baker marked his 50th HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event with a try at the Malaga 7s in Spain.

The American sprinter has 1,057 points in 256 games played.

In their debut match against Spain, Baker scored his 211th try which marks him reaching 50 contests played with Las Águilas.

Article continues after advertisement

Possessing supersonic acceleration, Baker is averaging 4.13 points per game, making him a fearsome player for any opposing defense.

Baker attributed this milestone to those who have supported him along the way.

 

“Right now I’m just grateful for my coaching staff, team mates and everyone who pushed me along the way to get here and achieve this milestone.”

With 256 games under his belt, the wing is third in the list of the highest point scorers for his country, with 1,057, ahead of two teammates Madison Hughes and Carlin Isles.

 

