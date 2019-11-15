Bailey's plan to turn NSW into Super Rugby heavy hitters

Former Australian rugby league forward Phil Bailey wants to bring more aggression to the Waratahs defence this year in Super Rugby.

Bailey who is the Waratahs defence coach was a feisty backrower and centre in a 12-year rugby league career that saw him playing 200 games in the NRL and Super League.

He also played for Australia and the New South Wales Blues in 2003.

Bailey says defence is the key for the Waratahs this season.

The Waratahs will play the Highlanders in a pre-season Super Rugby clash on Friday.

Meanwhile, the new Super Rugby season will kick off on the 31st of this month.

[Source: rugby.com.au]