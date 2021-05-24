Bai resigns, Baikeitoga back as Tailevu coach

Former Flying Fijian fly half Seremaia Bai has resigned as the Tailevu head coach.

This has been by confirmed by Tailevu Rugby Union secretary Georgina Niumataiwalu.

Niumataiwalu says Bai had handed in his resignation and has returned to his coaching role for Eastern Saints club in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been given a green light, from the President that Mr. Bai (Baikeitoga) will be coming in as the head coach for Tailevu Rugby for the next season”.

Bai began his coaching call for the Tailevu side in the 2021 Skipper season.

Tailevu has not won a Skipper Cup match in the 2021 season.