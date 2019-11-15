Bai ready to be part of Flying Fijians coaching team

Former Flying Fijians inside centre, Seremaia Bai is ready to be part of the national side’s coaching team if given the opportunity.

Bai who played under new national coach Vern Cotter at French club Clermont says he will grab the opportunity with both hands if approached by the incoming Flying Fijians coach.

“It will be an honor and privilege helping and coaching our national team. If there’s an opportunity then why not. It will be a great honor as I played for him at one time. Coaching with him will also be a learning for me.”

Analyzing the side’s outing during the Rugby World Cup last year, Bai adds there are certain key areas the side still needs to address like goal kicking.

“Communication is very key. I think the goal kicking was very poor during the world cup and I think I can help a lot in that. Kickers need a bit of timing and also our general kicking, we need to know when to and what type of kicks to execute.”

Bai retired from rugby in 2016 at the age of 37.

After retiring Bai set up the Rugby Academy Fiji to help develop the sport amongst youths and kids.