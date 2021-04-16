Bai and Katonibau challenge local players

Former Flying Fijians fly-half Seremaia Bai believes every player can join the Fiji Drua for its potential Super Rugby appearance next year.

He says the onus is on the players, particularly the local ruggers to step up and meet expectations.

Bai says it is a golden opportunity for the players to play locally, staying close to the Fijian culture while at the same time honing their rugby skills.

Article continues after advertisement

“You can just play locally and be part of that opportunity, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime great opportunity. It’s great for Fiji Rugby and our local boys. But it’s up to individual players because you really need to step up in terms of the playing and the environment and how you prepare yourself.”

On the same note, former national 7s rep and Northland coach Isake Katonibau says the Skipper Cup competition is a window of opportunity for the younger players to prove their worth.

“Because we are all about development. People need to understand why we are fielding these 19-year-old players. Imagine the experience he will gain in two years’ time and plus the Fiji Drua being part of Super Rugby so it is a good opportunity for these young players.”

Fiji Rugby Union has until June 30 to raise the necessary financial support for the Drua.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup is a bye this week before the next round of matches on May 1st.