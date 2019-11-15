Back to the drawing board for Suva Rugby

It is back to the drawing board for the Suva Rugby team as they prepare for round two of the Skipper Cup competition against Yawasa next week.

After losing to Nadroga 15-13 in a double header at Lawaqa Park last week, the defending Skipper Cup champions will not be taking any team lightly in the next rounds of competition.

Veteran Suva Captain Isireli Ledua says they will pick up where they left off and take each game as it come.

“I think we will need to go and review the game again where we can manage to pick up against our next game against Yasawa next week.”

Suva will host Yawasa at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.



Action from the Suva vs Nadroga match [Source: Fiji Rugby]

In other Skipper Cup matches, Nadroga will face Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

Other matches, Naitasiri host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park and Lautoka face Tailevu at Churchill Park.