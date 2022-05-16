Back to the drawing board for Nanukuloa

Nanukuloa rugby side from Ra hopes to turn things around in the Vodafone Vanua Championship this week.

The side went down to Macuata 20-24 on the weekend in Labasa and Coach Joji Rinakama says no team likes to lose.

He says they’ve learned a lot from their mistakes and it will be back to the drawing board for the side.

In 2020 Nanukuloa made the Vanua semifinal where they lost to Rewa.

Meanwhile, discipline is something Macuata needs to address after copping three yellow cards.

Macuata Coach Meli Tabanicala says although they still have a lot to work on, they are happy with the win after they lost to Bua in round one.

The side now prepares to face Cakaudrove at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu this weekend.