Back to the drawing board for Namosi

It is back to the drawing board for the Namosi Rugby side as they prepare for its Skipper Cup clash with Lautoka this week.

The 21-3 win over Yasawa over the weekend is now history.

Namosi is now focusing on its remaining three Skipper Cup games.

Team Manager Joe Vosanibola says there are few key areas they will need to touch up on before they face the Maroons.

“We will have to go back to the drawing board where we went wrong. There were a lot of knock-ons and individuals before our next game against Lautoka and we know Lautoka is a very good team.”

Meanwhile, in this week’s Skipper Cup clash Lautoka will meet Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Naitasiri face Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.