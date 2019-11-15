Baber yet to discuss contract with FRU

Whether current Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber will take the side to next year’s Olympic Games is still unclear at the moment.

Baber has yet to discuss the issue with Fiji Rugby Union as his contract will expire in eight months while the postponed Olympics will be held six months later.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Baber says right now he just hopes to get back to business with the players and he looks forward to a healthy discussion with the FRU.

“My contract will be four years in January of 2021 and that’s where it is at the moment obviously I will have conversations with my bosses at FRU and if they feel they want to push on with me to the Olympics then obviously that conversation happens at that stage.”

The big question is whether Baber will be there with Team Fiji for the Tokyo Olympics next year but for that to happen the Welshman will need a contract extension.

Having his contract extended is one thing – then there’s the funding issue amid the covid-19 crisis according to Fiji Sports Commission Chariperson Peter Mazey.

“Fiji Rugby Union will have to come to us for an extension to his contract from January and then it will depend on available funding from government.”

The national coach celebrated his 48th birthday in Beqa over the weekend.