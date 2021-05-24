Home

Baber working strategically

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 6, 2021 12:54 pm
Flying Fijians Captain's Run [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Vodafone Flying Fijians Head Coach Gareth Baber is working strategically to ensure that the game schedule does not affect recovery time.

With the Flying Fijians set to take on Spain tomorrow morning, they have one week before flying off to Cardiff to face Wales.

Baber is confident that the player’s performance will not be affected.

Article continues after advertisement

The Welshman says they’re focused and ready for the busy month ahead.

“We had to take into account and map out is being what these first three or four days look like with the view that it doesn’t get wholly congested that we’re not trying to reinvent things to the players and we’d give them an opportunity to perform.”

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians are expecting back-row Johnny Dyer to join them before next clash.

Spain will host the Flying Fijians at 3am tomorrow.

You can watch game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

