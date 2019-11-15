Baber wary that players might deviate from training

Fiji Airways national men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is wary that players might deviate from their personal training during this lockdown period.

As Baber prepares to map out a plan for the HSBC Sevens Series in September and the Olympic Games next year amid the Coronavirus, players have been instructed to train on their own.

Baber is aware of the risk that players might detrain during this period.

“There is a danger of not doing the work they have done for a period of time called detraining, you know an element of detraining in this period that we had but we are quite confident with the panning that we do. We know the levels that we have to be at to be at the World Series.”

Baber says they have planned around on what they need to do coming out of COVID-19 and what they need to do to get back the HSBC Sevens Series.