Baber to scout for players in Wairiki Sevens

Fiji National Men’s Sevens Head Coach Gareth Baber will be scouting for players to join his training squad during domestic tournaments.

One which is coming up this weekend, the Wariki 7s, will be an avenue for the Welshman to recruit players that will adjust well on the sevens stage.

Tabadamu, Ram Sami Army Green, and FDS Barbarians will be some of the teams coming from outside Suva hoping to stamp their mark this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber says domestic tournaments like the Wairiki 7s is an opportunity for players to shine.

“One or two have played in domestic sevens competitions notably they who have been playing for Tabadamu they have been going very well. I am still looking at all the tournaments in the coming months for any other potential players that can show that level of consistency in sevens format.”

A total of 40 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams will be competing at the Wariki Grounds on Thursday.