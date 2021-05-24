Home

Rugby

Baber to coach Flying Fijians

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 4:49 pm

Outgoing Fiji 7s head coach, Gareth Baber will coach Flying Fijians for the Northern Tour next month.

Due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, the Fiji Rugby Union has selected players and the coaching panel based in the Northern Hemisphere.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says considering the safety of other potential players in the southern hemisphere, they have decided to only pick players who will be available in the Europe countries.

O’Connor says situations as such is inconvenient for the union and also the players.

“Getting quarantine spots for the coaching panel who are mainly from NZ and due to the restrictions currently still in NZ, its also very difficult to ask them to travel to Europe”.

Fiji will play Spain, Georgia and Wales in November.

