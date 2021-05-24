Home

Rugby

Nasilasila best ever says Baber

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 7:25 am

Olympic gold medal-winning coach Gareth Baber reveals the best player he’s ever coached was Amenoni Nasilasila.

Baber says in his tenure as the Fiji 7s coach, Nasilasila was the one who arguably had it all.

The Welshman says although his career went downhill due to his conviction, talent-wise the former Fiji 7s player had it both on and off the field.

“Talent-wise, he could do anything and the challenge for him always was just to keep him focused on just one of those. He could tackle, strong, powerful, one of the best on the gym, on the field, passing on both hands, physical, step, chip, kick it was just like wow.”

But Baber adds, to bring into light the characters of the players, Jerry Tuwai and former 7s captain, Osea Kolinisau are right up there.

“He led the way in terms of resilience, he led the way in terms of mental toughness even though he has his challenges and he is vulnerable. He ranks u there but to put him alongside Osea, to me that’s two of the best I’ve coached in Fiji.”

Among the list of Baber’s picks is 2016 Olympics gold-medalist, Samisoni Viriviri.

