Baber praises player’s commitment

The Fiji Airways national men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber has commended the 7s players for their commitment to the sport during this time.

With global sports coming to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes around the world are exploring alternative ways to keep fit.

The national 7s players are not spared from this, as they venture to different modes to help maintain shape and fitness.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says this is a time for players to explore creative ideas to stay active and engaged.

“It’s great to hear that players are using their creativity, and they’re finding different ways to keep themselves fit, and not doing the usual training routine they’re used to. Now is the time to encourage as much creativity as possible and we need players who can think.”

Players including Waisea Nacuqu, Sevuloni Moceinacagi, Kavekini and Isoa Tabu have been using farming as means to stay fit while others are engaged in other fitness challenges.