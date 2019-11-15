Baber praises frontline 7s reps

Fiji Airways national men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber is all praises for the 7s players who are part of the essential service.

Some national 7s reps including Alasio Naduva, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Captain Meli Derenalagi and Livai Ikanikoda are on the frontline ensuring the safety of Fijians during this period with the COVID-19 pandemic and post Tropical Cyclone Harold rehabilitation.

Coach Gareth Baber says he is proud of the players and the responsibility they have embarked on especially during this difficult period.

“To see them being able to stand outside of that and be responsible and caring for the community, putting the work in, I think is a testament to exactly the sort of individuals that we are managing through the program here in 7s.”

Baber adds they’ve shown great leadership qualities that 7s players are known for.