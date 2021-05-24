Baber links up with Edinburgh Rugby

Former Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber has signed with Edinburgh Rugby as its new skills and assistant attack mentor.

Edinburgh Rugby confirmed the appointment hours after it was officially confirmed that Baber would be leaving the Fiji Sevens program.

The Welshman will join up with Edinburgh’s coaching group this December, having exited his existing contract with the Fijian Rugby Union early.

He had indicated while exiting his existing contract with Fiji Rugby early that he wished to pursue a career in 15s.

Baber says he is looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that awaits with his new role.

He says he is looking forward to adding value to the group, using his own rugby knowledge and coaching experiences.

