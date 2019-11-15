Baber leaves no stones unturned

Fiji Airways Sevens Coach Gareth Baber is leaving no stones unturned as the side prepares for a tough tournament next weekend.

Baber stressed the importance of maintaining discipline in the field molding the players to change die-hard habits and behaviors.

To help address the issue of discipline, the management team has instigated fines and punishment to players after training sessions.

Baber says the players are concentrating on addressing this issue and are ready to put out a worthy performance in the next two legs.

“But also working on the areas of our game that we know we are going to have to be right in and creating a tempo in our game which we know is the hallmark of why we are successful.”

Fiji is drawn in Pool D with Australia, Argentina, and Samoa.

The Hamilton 7s tournament kicks off next Saturday.