Rugby

Baber keen to witness 7s players in Skipper Cup

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 29, 2020 6:45 am
Gareth Baber

The National Men’s 7s Head Coach is keen to witness some of the seven’s players take the field in Round two of the Skipper Cup competition.

This comes as the Fiji Rugby Union has the okay for the national 7s players to participate in the Skipper Cup.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says all players in the national squad have been registered to play in their various provincial teams.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds how they will respond to the challenge is something the Welshman is looking forward too.

“They are all registered in the provincial teams. The players that we have in and the contracted players and the wider squad members are all playing. I am looking forward to seeing the challenge it will provide for them and how they respond.”

National reps like Terio Tamani, Alasio Naduva, Livai Ikanikoda, Meli Derenalagi and Jiuta Wainiqolo – currently part of the Suva training squad – demonstrate their skills on the field.

Meanwhile, word has it that Aminiasi Tuimaba who was training with the Yawasa Rugby team is now joining the Suva camp as well.

In this week’s competition, Naitasiri will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Nadroga will face Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

In other matches, Suva will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium and Lautoka face Tailevu at Churchill Park.

