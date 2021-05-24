Home

Baber impressed with Flying Fijians performance

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 12:58 pm

The Flying Fijian’s performance against Wales this morning has set a clear picture of what they can do in the World Cup next year.

Interim Coach Gareth Baber says the team showed they can stay composed against a much physical opponent during pressurized situations and in this case 14 men against 15.

He says the team were competitive for the entire 80 minutes in the contact area with their defensive work improving although they were not entirely accurate in certain areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“What Vern is trying to build towards the World Cup is to be able to hold yourself in games for 80 minutes with physical intensity but also accuracy and discipline. Unfortunately whilst we were able to physically and emotionally get ourselves there and compete for the full 80 minutes, the lack of accuracy at times in our game and the fact that we were working so hard with players off the field, I think that showed in the end.”

Discipline is a factor the team will need to look at before taking on Georgia with Eroni Sau red carded and Albert Tuisue as well as Eroni Mawi copping yellow cards.

The Flying Fijians take on Georgia this weekend at a venue yet to be confirmed.

