Baber impressed with Driu’s performance

Fiji National Men’s Sevens Head Coach Gareth Baber has hinted that he will be looking to recruit a few more players from the Nadi team.

The Welshman has enlisted Vilikesa Driu after he was instrumental for the jet setters throughout their 2020 Skipper Cup campaign.

This was evident during the last Farebrother Sullivan challenge, where Driu’s last-minute try against Namosi gave them a win and title.

Baber says Driu showed class, that is why he was one of the top candidates to be selected for the training squad.

“Driu is the finishing. You can’t take it away that Nadi performances for both wingers and fullback were exceptional for them and they keep pushing their way and you might see one or two other in here. Some of the tries he scored, that is what sevens are about, it is about scoring tries and if you got somebody confident to do that and that is fantastic to have.”

Other inclusions like Jone Manu has also impressed Baber.

He says getting the right combination of players will be crucial as they prepare for the season ahead.