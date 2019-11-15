Baber gives way to local players

The Fiji National Men’s 7s Coach Gareth Baber is giving an opportunity for local players who wish to be part of 7s squad for the Olympics.

This comes as two key players, winger Aminiasi Tuimaba and rover Vilimoni Botitu recently secured overseas contracts in Top 14 clubs Pau and Castres respectively.

Baber says they have been in a similar situation before and will work out ways to maneuver around it.

“We had something similar when those players came into the squad originally when we lost Eroni Sau and Osea Kolinisau had gone. You are part of your challenge as a coaching group. As a management group you reinvent players. The effectiveness of Fiji rugby Union is to produce more players.”

Fiji Rugby Union John O’Connor says they are in talks with the overseas clubs to release these players for the Olympics Games.