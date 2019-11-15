Baber Confident with Local Players

Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is confident that local players can deliver the much needed win for the HSBC Sevens Series.

The side will begin preparations for the remainder of the Seven Series matches which will be a build to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Baber says he is focusing on the resources at hand.

Article continues after advertisement

The Welshman believes the potential that this players could bring to Fiji and the sport as a whole.

“But ultimately my focus previously is on very much on the boys that we have access too here daily. Ultimately that’s where you can make the most change. We have done it here time and time again over the last four or five years. I see that very much happening and I am excited about the change that could be made for all this athletes over the next year.”

Baber says he has been having talks with overseas players who have soon interest in joining Olympic Squad, which has all been disrupted due to the current crises.

Once restrictions has been, Baber will liase with this players and their clubs on the next step.