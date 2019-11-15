Baber brings in a new mix of players

The Fiji National Men’s Sevens Head Coach has put together a formidable extended squad for the new season and the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

Gareth Baber has formed a mix of players who have made their mark in the local rugby arena.

Making his return is Olympian Kitione Taliga, who has been out of the international 7s circuit for some time.

The Welshman has included standout players from the Skipper Cup competition like Suva’s Jone Manu, Taniela Sadrugu, Namosi’s Vinaya Habosi, and Onisi Natave.

Baber says he will be scouting more players in the other upcoming sevens competition.

“It is not just the skill level but the consistency to be able to deliver that. Telling reasons that the majority of those boys. So the plan and the redone of those plans following the postponement of the Olympics it was using things like the Skipper and domestic 7s competition is to see those players that have that consistency and the way that they play and behave on the field.”

Baber adds he will test as to how these players gel well together.