Baber anticipates next Farebrother clash

Fiji national men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is highly anticipating the Farebrother challenge between Nadroga and Namosi next month.

Following Namosi’s defeat on Friday afternoon and the Stallions victory against Yasawa yesterday, Baber says both teams are focused on fixing their weaknesses from previous games.

“When you lost, it’ll obviously get back you on some ground to work on things that need to get right on the gam e.”

Baber adds reviewing and identifying Namosi’s weaknesses from the match against Nadi is part of his plan in the next few days.

“But that exactly what Namosi did when they came down earlier this year and stole the farebrother. They will look at quality in terms of their players, how they put their game in and the physicality as they say they bring.”

However, the national 7s head coach says the BLK Nadroga side has proven themselves as a formidable opponent in recent matches.

“But certainly what Nadroga put together today there was quality in both the set piece and the line-up. There was threat from the Backs, the forwards worked hard. And they will be looking for those quality which has been the hallmark for the Nadro side.”

The much awaited Farebrother challenge between Nadroga and Namosi is scheduled for the 19th of next month.

Meanwhile, Nadroga is currently leading the points table, followed by Namosi and Suva.