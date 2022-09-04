Ba Provincial U-18 through to Deans quarterfinals

A missed penalty kick by Ratu Navula College in the dying stages of their Under-18 Western Zone Deans semifinal against Ba Provincial Freebird Institute failed to book them a spot in the final as they went down 27-26.

It also means Ratu Navula’s quest for a spot in the Deans national quarterfinals will not happen as only the finalists from the west qualify.

Ratu Navula opened the scoring with an unconverted try but Ba Pro managed a converted try and a successful penalty kick to lead 10-5.

Ba Pro played fast-paced rugby and dominated the first half leading the match by 22-5 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Ratu Navula was not going to go down without a fight and made a great comeback in the second half with three converted tries to close the score to 26-27 with just three minutes remaining.

It was a heated match but Ba Provincial proved too strong for Ratu Navula in the end.

They will now face Natabua High School in the Western zone final next weekend.

Both teams will represent the west in the Deans quarterfinals but who’s going to be the top seed team will be known after the final.