Ba Provincial skipper hopes for the best

Ba Provincial Freebird Institute captain Saimoni Qaranivalu

Ba Provincial Freebird Institute captain Saimoni Qaranivalu is getting his first big break after making it into the Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 squad.

With his side making the Vodafone Super Deans semi-final and facing Marist Brothers High School, Qaranivalu is hoping to get another win before he leaves with the national side for New Zealand.

Qaranivalu says if the Lautoka-based side makes it into the final, he will not be part of it but he will give his all this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

The Lauwaki, Vuda native says they will need to step up against Marist.

“I’m trusting the boys to train without me, keep loving each other and I will prepare myself for the next game”

Ba Provincial will face Marist Brothers High School on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi before Suva Grammar School takes on Natabua High School.

You can catch the live coverage of the Vodafone Super Deans and Weetbix Raluve semifinals on FBC Sports.