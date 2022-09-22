Ba Provincial expects tough battle

The Ba Provincial Freebird Institute U18 rugby side is relishing their first-ever national Super Deans quarter-final.

Since the decision was made to lower the Deans Trophy Competition from Under 19 to Under 18 almost a decade ago, the Lautoka based school has never made it this far.

School Principal Waliki Nasau says they are just keeping a low profile however they want it to be a memorable first time in the national knockout stages.

“We respect our opposition, everything is normal in our preparation. Maybe we just beef up with our game plan that we are going to play or they are going to execute come Saturday.”

Waliki says this is a historic moment for the school and they will give it their best shot.

The team will leave for Suva tomorrow morning.

Ba Provincial will meet Nasinu Secondary School at 10am in the first quarter-final at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch all the U-18 quarter-finals LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.