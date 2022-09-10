Ba Pro U-18 dominates Western Deans

Ba Provisional Free Bird Institute has been crowned the Western Vodafone Deans Under-18 champion after defeating Natabua High School 16 – 13 in extra time today.

It was a savored victory for the Lautoka-based school as they played with 13 men after two players copped a red card in the second half.

They dominated the first half of the match keeping the Natabua defense at bay.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba Pro dropped in discipline copping two consecutive yellow cards to Manueli Naketenilagi and Jone Navatuilagi in the second half.

Natabua capitalized on the opportunity and scored an unconverted try followed by a successful penalty kick.

Ba Pro equalized with another successful penalty taking the match to a draw through the last four minutes of play.

The match went on to a sudden death and it was Tevita Irvine’s successful penalty kick that provided Ba Pro with the golden point.

Ba Pro and Natabua High School are through to the National quarter-final next week.