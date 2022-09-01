Ba Pro creates history

History for Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute as they make the Vodafone Super Deans semi-final for the first time.

This is also the first year that the western-based school made it to the national quarters.

Ba Pro books the first spot in the semi-final after defeating Nasinu Secondary School 12-5 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

They were on the attack in the first 19 minutes which led to a try from Timoci Natabu.

A power packed combination by the Ba Pro forwards made it easy for the loose head prop to help take a 5-0 lead.

Nasinu was starved of possession and was pushed to play defense for the majority of the match.

Half-back Jone Navatuilagi doubled Ba Pro’s lead in the 56th minute after an inside pass from winger Manoa Tabuaruarua.

Nasinu needed to get a try and Eroni Waqa came off the bench to do just that for the side.

Nasinu trailed 12-5 with an unsuccessful conversion with nine minutes to go on the clock.

The second quarter-final is underway between Natabua and Queen Victoria School.