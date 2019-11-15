Ba aims for 2021 Skipper Cup spot

The Ba Rugby side will fight hard to secure their spot in the 2021 Skipper Cup competition.

The side will face Northland in the first semifinal of the Vodafone Vanua Challenge set for next week.

Head coach Gabirieli Naborisi knows their 26-14 win over Tavua is now history.

Naborisi says they have now shifted their focus to the semifinals and there is still a lot of work to be done.

“We were slowed down to the ruck, the lineout, most of it we lost and we didn’t contest their line.”

Meanwhile, in the second semifinal, Rewa will take on Nanukuloa.

All the Northland and Nanukuloa teams will feature in the semifinals of the Vodafone Vanua Championship next week.

Meanwhile, in round 12 of the Skipper next week, Yasawa will host Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park and Naitasiri faces Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.