Autumn Nations Cup a golden opportunity for Fiji Rugby

The Autumn Nations Cup next month is a chance for the Flying Fijians to prove their worth in top-level rugby.

Going up against three tier-one teams in as many weeks, the side knows the results can open doors for players and for Fiji Rugby.

Players and officials have been reminded that the tour, facing three of Europe’s finest teams, is a golden opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a historical opportunity and I’ve reminded the coaches and players that this opportunity is something that we have been crying for and since we are given this opportunity, they need to go out there, prepare well and be competitive because it will open a lot of new opportunities and pathways in terms of playing test matches against Tier 1 nations.”

O’Connor says it is an exciting journey for Fiji Rugby as they look towards the progress of the new coaching panel and the performance of the local players’ names in the touring squad.

The Flying Fijians will face France on the 15th of next month, Italy on the 21st and Scotland on the 29th.

Meanwhile, the local players named in the squad will be in action for their respective teams in the Skipper Cup this week.

Suva takes on Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga battles Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa to face Tailevu at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal is also confirmed for this week.

Northland hosts Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nanukuloa takes on Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua.