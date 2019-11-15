Home

Australian Men's and Women's team win their first games

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 1, 2020 1:51 pm
The Australian Men’s and Women’s 7s sides have sent out a strong message to all participating teams at the 2020 Sydney 7s tournament.

This as both teams won their respective first matches in the tournament today.

The women’s team thrashed Spain 33-0 with tries coming from Charlotte Caslick and Ellia Green.

They led 26-0 at the halftime mark.

On the other hand, the men’s 7s team defeated Japan 33-7.

Australia’s Lachie Anderson breaks through the Japan defence on day one of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 men’s competition.

The Australian tries came from Lachie Anderson, Jeral Skelton, Josh Turner, Dylan Pietsch, and Lachie Miller.

They lead 14-0 at half time.

Rikiya Oishi scored the lone try for Japan in this match.

You can watch the HSBC Sydney 7s tournament live on FBC TV.

