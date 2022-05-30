Australia win gold London 7s champions

[Source: World Rugby]

Australia’s Henry Paterson scored a hattrick to help Australia beat New Zealand 19-14 and win gold at the London 7s today.

Paterson open the scoring just before halftime.

New Zealand were first to score the second half, with Akuila Rokolisoa scoring the equalizer at the kickoff.

Right back in this game! Akuila Rokolisoa powers his way to the try-line for the @AllBlacks7s! 💪#HSBC7s | #London7s pic.twitter.com/deljs26o8R — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 29, 2022

The All Blacks looked to have walked away with the game after a Leroy Carter try that put them into a 14-7 lead.

Australia answered with, Paterson’s brace and the winner in the final minute play.