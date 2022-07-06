Australia hammers Fiji U20

Fiji faced yet another loss, going down to Australia 58-5 in its second Oceania Rugby Under-20 championship.

The Aussies were dominant from the first whistle running in five unanswered tries to lead 27-nil in the first half.

Fiji answered back two minutes into the second half with a try to Petero Mainalulu.

Article continues after advertisement

This brought the try-line to 27-5.

That was about it for the national side as Australia scored four more tries to win big at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Fiji’s next match is against Argentina on Sunday at 4pm.