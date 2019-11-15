Australia could 'pinch' Rugby Championship from NZ

Rugby Australia could reportedly “pinch” hosting the entire Rugby Championship this year, with their stronger quarantine conditions cited as one of the main reasons for hope.

If the Rugby Championship managed to come together this year amongst the ongoing issues of the global Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand was viewed as the favourite to host the entire tournament with World Rugby even giving their blessings on such a move last month.

SANZAAR also confirmed they were discussing with the New Zealand Government about getting the competition here due to the success of Super Rugby Aotearoa, which featured large crowds.

But since then, Auckland has suffered an outbreak of the virus and New Zealand has risen back to Alert Level 2 restrictions, meaning any sporting events around the country currently can only take place without crowds.

[Source: TVNZ]