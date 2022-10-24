Australia and NZ edge towards Super Rugby resolution

[Source: Fox Sports]

A Super Rugby deal is expected to be reached between the trans-Tasman neighbors Australia and New Zealand early next month.

This means the standoff between Rugby Australia and NZRU is edging toward a resolution.

Fox Sports reports that NZR chief executive Mark Robinson, who was joined by NZR players’ association boss Rob Nichol, flew to Sydney last Monday to meet with their counterparts at Rugby Australia headquarters.

Article continues after advertisement

For months, RA has been pushing for a more equitable ­financial relationship.

NZR’s broadcast deal with Sky Sport is worth more than $90m – almost three times as much as RA’s.

It is hoped that an official announcement will be made next month now that the often fractious relationship between the two unions has thawed.