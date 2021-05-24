Aussie Super Rugby teams to play in Fiji

Good news for Australian rugby fans, plans are underway to bring some Super Rugby teams over to play the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says from next year, they are looking at having 6 Drua games played in Fiji.

“It will be a combination of Australian and New Zealand teams and we will be going months beforehand to the supporters of those clubs and I’m very confident we will have a lot of people coming over.”

Since the first Super Rugby game that was played in Fiji back in 2016, there have been 3 New Zealand teams that have come over.

The Chiefs have played 4 times in the country while the Crusaders and Highlanders have been here twice.

If all goes according to plan with the Drua management, we could see players like Waratahs captain Michael Hooper, Brumbies halfback Nic White, Reds centre Hunter Paisami, Brumbies fly-half Noah Lolesio or Fiji born Filipo Daugunu playing right here in Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Drua host the Chiefs on the 28th of this month at 3pm in Lautoka.