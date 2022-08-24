Aumua stays with Moana Pasifika

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

Moana Pasifika’s midfielder Levi Aumua who has Fijian and Samoan ancestral ties will stay with the club for another season.

He won the team’s Fans Player of the Year award this year and Head Coach Aaron Mauger is pleased that the 27-year-old has recommitted to his squad

Mauger says as a coaching group, they thought Levi took his game to new levels in Super Rugby Pacific this season.

He adds Aumua worked hard to get himself into top condition and he was rewarded on the field by being able to perform at an intensity that created real chaos for his opposition.

Aumua who is eligible for both Flying Fijians and Manu Samoa says he really enjoyed his first year with Moana Pasifika and loves the team culture, and feels we are more like a family than anything else.

He joins loose forwards Alamanda Motuga and Solomone Funaki in the confirmed signings for 2023.