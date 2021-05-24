Atalifo extends contract with Edinburgh

Flying Fijians prop Lee-Roy Atalifo has extended his stay with Scottish club Edinburgh.

The 16-time capped Fiji prop has made 20 appearances for the club since joining them in March 2020, and has featured in 10 matches this season.

Atalifo says he’s happy in Edinburgh and is really excited to be staying.

He adds they have a good team culture, a good brotherhood, and great coaches that bring a positive vibe to the team that pushes him to be better every single day.

In a statement, the club coach Mike Blair said they’ve been really impressed with diligence and detail in improving the finer parts of his game, while his attitude in training and preparing for a match is equally consistent.

Blair says the Fijian works hard every day and brings great energy to our forward pack.