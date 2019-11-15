Asaeli Sorovaki gets home detention for kidnapping, attacking partner

Former Vodafone Fiji Under-20 prop, Asaeli Sorovaki has lost his provincial contract and now faces possible deportation.

This is after he bashed his partner and locked her away in a room for two hours.

The incident happened on September 2019 where Sorovaki attacked his partner living her with a swollen eye and extensive bruising to her body and ribs.

Article continues after advertisement

Sorovaki is a former member of the Taranaki Bulls squad and also played for Spotswood United.

The defendant’s offence also resulted in a misconduct process being initiated last year by Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) to address behavior.

In a written statement, TRFU chief executive Laurence Corlett said there was no place for behaviour like Sorovaki’s in society.

Corlett confirmed the union would not be re-signing the defendant.

“As a father and a husband, I am disgusted with his actions.”

Corlett said the misconduct process took place last year and Sorovaki had attended counselling, along with anger management classes.

After taking into account Sorovaki’s early guilty pleas and lack of previous convictions, Judge Gregory Hikaka set a final jail term of two years, before transferring this into 12 months’ home detention.

​Defence lawyer Julian Hannam asked the judge to consider home detention, as Sorovaki was able to serve the sentence at his pastor’s home in New Plymouth.

He added Sorovaki’s visa had also expired and he could face deportation, although the current situation was uncertain.

The defendant, who is Fijian, was in the country on a partner visa but the relationship was over.